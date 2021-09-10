UrduPoint.com

RIA Novosti Correspondents Denied Accreditation To September 11 Commemoration Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:13 PM

RIA Novosti correspondents in the United States were denied accreditation to events in memory of 9/11 attacks victims

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) RIA Novosti correspondents in the United States were denied accreditation to events in memory of 9/11 attacks victims.

On August 20, correspondents received an invitation to cover the ceremony, which traditionally takes place at the site of the twin towers collapse in New York.

They responded to the invitation within an hour.

"Unfortunately, due to extraordinary volume of submissions and space constraints, we are not able to accommodate your request for an credential to attend The National September 11 Memorial & Museum's 20th Anniversary Commemoration ceremony. Anyone who is not approved for a credential will not be allowed into the ceremony. No exceptions will be made," organizers said.

