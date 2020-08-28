UrduPoint.com
RIA Novosti Correspondents Released From Police Station In Minsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

RIA Novosti Correspondents Released From Police Station in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) RIA Novosti correspondent Kirill Rubtsov and photojournalist Yevgeny Odinokov were released from the Oktyabrskiy district police department in Minsk after being taken there along with other journalists for identification, the correspondent said.

The journalists were detained at Freedom Square in Minsk, where a protest action by opposition supporters was to begin. At the police station, the media were treated correctly and offered tea and coffee. Nevertheless, the police took their passports and press cards, as well as mobile phones and other devices from them.

