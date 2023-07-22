RIA Novosti Journalist Dies From Cluster Bomb Wounds During Evacuation - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by cluster submunition explosion, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The journalists (shelled by Ukrainian artillery forces) were promptly evacuated to field medical facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry, where they are receiving qualified medical assistance. During the evacuation, Rostislav Zhuravlev, a journalist with the RIA Novosti news agency, died from injuries caused by a cluster submunition explosion," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the health condition of other journalists was moderately serious, stable, there was no threat to their life and they were provided with all necessary medical assistance.

On July 22, at around 09:00 GMT, Ukrainian troops launched an artillery strike on a group of journalists from the Izvestia and RIA Novosti news agencies while they were preparing reports about Kiev's use of cluster bombs in Zaporizhzhia region. Four journalists were wounded and one was killed as a result.