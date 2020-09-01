RIA Novosti Journalist Released From Police Department in Minsk After Identity Check

RIA Novosti correspondent Kirill Rubtsov, who was previously detained near the Dynamo Stadium while covering the protest actions, said that he had been released from the Oktyabrskiy district police department after identity check

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) RIA Novosti correspondent Kirill Rubtsov, who was previously detained near the Dynamo Stadium while covering the protest actions, said that he had been released from the Oktyabrskiy district police department after identity check.

An employee of the Belarusian broadcaster NTV, who was detained alongside Rubtsov, was also released. Police officers apologized to both of them for the inconvenience. Six more journalists from Belarus remained in the police department three from Komsomolskaya Pravda, two from tut.by and one journalist from the Belopan media outlet.

Journalists were treated correctly, offered tea, coffee and cookies, and were also allowed to smoke.