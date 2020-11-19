RIA Novosti Launches Multimedia Project on Anniversary of Nuremberg Trials

He RIA Novosti news agency has launched a historical multimedia project entitled "Nuremberg. The Beginning of Peace" on the 75th anniversary of the start of the landmark tribunals for Nazi war criminals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The RIA Novosti news agency has launched a historical multimedia project entitled "Nuremberg. The Beginning of Peace" on the 75th anniversary of the start of the landmark tribunals for Nazi war criminals.

Starting Thursday, materials about the Nuremberg trials, which were held between November 20, 1945, and October 1, 1946, will appear daily on the nuremberg.media website. The project will publish materials in Russian, German, French and English.

"Project 'Nuremberg. The Beginning of Peace' is not another memorial or museum that preserves the memory of a great event. This is a live conversation with the audience in the language of new media, it is an opportunity via modern information technologies to understand, comprehend, and feel the historical truth of the [judicial] process day after day, from November 1945 to October 1946," the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, Dmitry Kiselev, said.

According to Natalia Loseva, Rossiya Segodnya's deputy editor-in-chief, the project combines a whole range of formats and technical solutions in a bid to reach out to a wide variety of audiences.

Throughout the year, the nuremberg.media website will publish unique archival and museum materials, photographs, drawings and footage, giving its visitors an opportunity to follow the landmark event in international justice day after day. Users will also be able to see the project in virtual reality and listen to podcasts.

"This is a very personal and emotional project for us. It is not easy to work on it, reviewing the prosecution's evidence every day. What a normal person cannot look at, and what made [those in] the hall in Nuremberg from time to time keep silent and leave their seats ... But we must. This project is in defense of victims and the Nuremberg humanistic consensus," the head of the project, journalist and writer Natalia Osipova, said.

The project will finish in October 2021 with an international conference in Nuremberg.

Among the project's partners are leading Russian museums, state film archive Gosfilmofond and the Moscow-based Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center.