VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The RIA Novosti news agency, which is a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, has launched a special newswire in its mobile app "Динамика дня" (Dinamika dnya) for guests of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and all those interested in the international event.

From September 4-6, as the forum will be running in Russia's Vladivostok, the mobile app users will have access to EEF news formulated in just one sentence, often even before corresponding reports will appear on websites of other news agencies.

Apart from receiving EEF-related news, app users will be able to apply keyword filtering and follow the main political and economic developments of the day.

RIA Novosti's Dinamika dnya app is unique in the Russian media market, providing media workers, government agencies and businesses with swift access to breaking news. The app is especially useful for those who are deeply in the know of global events and make do with just one sentence to catch the gist of the developments.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, which Sputnik is a part of, is an official media partner of the fifth edition of the EEF.

The media group will have two own exhibition stands at the EEF venue, which is traditionally the Far Eastern Federal University's campus. One will house RIA Novosti correspondents, while the other will be the agency's virtual reality (VR) project "Lunar Station," whose visitors will have the opportunity to know how it feels to be a cosmonaut, "see" lunar surface and the station's solar panels, as well as perform a number of tasks.

Virtual reality company HTC VIVE is the technical partner of the VR project, with the relevant app available for both iOS and Android users in App Store and Google Play.

In addition, on September 5, the EEF, with the support of Rossiya Segodnya, will hold a special session "Soft Power and the Global Role of the Media. How Does the Media Contribute to business Development and International Business Collaboration?"