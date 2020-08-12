UrduPoint.com
RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be Expelled From Belarus on Wednesday

RIA Novosti photojournalist Ilya Pitalev, who was detained in Belarus, is expected to be released and expelled from the country on Wednesday, Sputnik Belarus reported, citing the republic's interior ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) RIA Novosti photojournalist Ilya Pitalev, who was detained in Belarus, is expected to be released and expelled from the country on Wednesday, Sputnik Belarus reported, citing the republic's interior ministry.

It noted that security forces were struggling to cope with the influx of detainees on August 9-10 and include all detainess on the list.

Pitalev did not seek medical help, the agency said. The interior ministry said that he would most likely be convicted and immediately expelled from the republic.

