RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev to Be Released in Belarus Soon - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) RIA Novosti photojournalist Ilya Pitalev will leave the pre-trial detention facility in the Belarusian city of Zhodino any minute now, while Meduza correspondent Maksim Solopov has already been released, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev said on Tuesday.

"Just a few minutes ago, our consul met with Maksim Solopov, who represents the Meduza news outlet, in a Minsk police department, and they have now moved towards the embassy. Also, literally from minute to minute we expect that Ilya Pitalev, who represents RIA Novosti, will also leave the pre-trial detention facility in the city of Zhodino," Mezentsev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Meduza chief Galina Timchenko confirmed Solopov's release to Sputnik.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry provides consistent, interested assistance in the release of Russian journalists, Mezentsev said.

"Today we are in close cooperation with [Belarusian] Interior Minister [Yuri] Karayev, his first deputy Gennady Kazakevich. And we are provided with consistent, interested assistance in the release of Russian citizens who belong to the journalistic community of our country," the ambassador said.