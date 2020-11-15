RIA Novosti Reporter Arrested While Covering Protest in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) A RIA Novosti correspondent said Sunday she had been arrested while covering a protest in the Belarusian capital and taken to the main police office.

Dozens of anti-government protesters were seen taken away in police vans after trying to assemble in a yard near a central metro station in Minsk, dubbed "Square of Change.

"

The reporter, who was accredited by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry to work in the country, sent a message to the RIA Novosti news agency saying she was being held in custody together with two reporters from other Russian news agencies.