RIA Novosti Telegram Channel Wins Eventiada IPRA GWA 2021 International Award

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The official Telegram channel of RIA Novosti, the Russian arm of Rossiya Segodnya, has won the Eventiada IPRA GWA 2021 international award in the Best Media Project category, according to a statement published on the official website of the award on Tuesday.

"This is a recognition of the efforts and talent of our journalists and the loyalty to the chosen strategy - accuracy, reliability, speed and exclusivity, brought together. We have what others do not have, including many exclusive videos and photos from all corners of the world where we work. Unlike many aggregators living off other people's news, we do our own and only verified (news), without fakes peculiar to many anonymous users on Telegram. Congratulations to all our correspondents, editors, and especially to Ilya Yakovlev, who runs our channel," Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Director of News at RIA Novosti Dmitry Gornostaev said, commenting on the media outlet's victory in the contest.

The official slogan of RIA Novosti is "We speak always about what we witness." RIA Novosti broadcasts all the news of Russian and world scale, exclusive topical videos, photos and infographics from the agency's own correspondents from all over the world.

The RIA Novosti channel is one of the five most cited channels in Russia's Telegram. It is the leader among all verified channels of Russian media in terms of the number of subscribers, audience coverage and multimedia. Due to hundreds of citations on other Telegram channels, the channel has also become one of the most influential in the Russian-speaking segment.

Eventiada IPRA GWA 2021 is the largest communications award for Eventiada IPRA GWA, the regional partner of the IPRA Golden World Awards, held since 1990 by the International Public Relations Association (IPRA). Since 2020, the Eventiada IPRA GWA Award is part of the IPRA program to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

