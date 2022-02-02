UrduPoint.com

RIA Novosti To Launch VR Reconstruction Of Russia's First Cruise Around World

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 04:08 PM

RIA Novosti to Launch VR Reconstruction of Russia's First Cruise Around World

Russian news agency RIA Novosti, arm of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, will team up with the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives to launch a reconstruction of Russia's first cruise around world in November, using virtual reality (VR) technology

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Russian news agency RIA Novosti, arm of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, will team up with the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives to launch a reconstruction of Russia's first cruise around world in November, using virtual reality (VR) technology.

The project was inspired by the first Russian circumnavigation on the sloops Nadezhda and Neva under the command of Ivan Kruzenshtern and Yuri Lisyansky from 1803-1806, which will constitute a synopsis of a historical VR-reconstruction game.

Putting on a VR-headset, the player will be transported to the late 18th and early 19th century, when the first Russian circumnavigation was planned and carried out. Simulating original acts by its captains, Kruzenshtern and Lisyansky, the player will experience the key moments of the journey.

Notably, the player will be able to take part in the war with Sweden on board the ship Mstislav, inspect and buy sloops, which after repair would become expedition ships Nadezhda and Neva, arrange a natural exchange with the natives of Nuku Hiva Island, secretly explore the coast of Japan and try to establish trade relations with China.

All these events the player will perceive not as an outside observer, but as a first-hand participant.

"This historical story in itself is like an exciting adventure novel. I hope that our experience and unique competences in VR will enable us to make an interesting project... for Russian and foreign audience," Rossiya Segodnya Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Natalia Loseva, said.

The game will have an educational function "recounting the under-studied pages of history and geography," General Director of the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives, Roman Karmanov, said.

"The project was highly appreciated by independent experts of the 2021 contest," Karmanov added.

According to organizers, the project is aimed at the widest audience possible with keen interest in Russian history. The project is expected to be publicly launched in November 2022 using several platforms, including Steam, a fast-growing global immersive technology platform, and will be available in English, among other languages.

Related Topics

Century World Technology Exchange Russia China Buy Japan Sweden Turkish Lira November Media All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ea ..

France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ease

48 seconds ago
 At least 40 dead in attack on displaced people in ..

At least 40 dead in attack on displaced people in DR Congo

50 seconds ago
 Witness Says Australians Killed Afghan Captives Du ..

Witness Says Australians Killed Afghan Captives During 2009 Easter Sunday Missio ..

51 seconds ago
 Kremlin Declines to Comment on US, NATO Responses ..

Kremlin Declines to Comment on US, NATO Responses Published by Spain's El Pais

6 minutes ago
 UK diplomacy 'worthless': Russian UN official Dmit ..

UK diplomacy 'worthless': Russian UN official Dmitry Polyanskiy

6 minutes ago
 Peshawar nominated for sustainable transport awar ..

Peshawar nominated for sustainable transport award: Farrukh

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>