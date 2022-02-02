(@FahadShabbir)

Russian news agency RIA Novosti, arm of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, will team up with the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives to launch a reconstruction of Russia's first cruise around world in November, using virtual reality (VR) technology

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Russian news agency RIA Novosti, arm of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, will team up with the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives to launch a reconstruction of Russia's first cruise around world in November, using virtual reality (VR) technology.

The project was inspired by the first Russian circumnavigation on the sloops Nadezhda and Neva under the command of Ivan Kruzenshtern and Yuri Lisyansky from 1803-1806, which will constitute a synopsis of a historical VR-reconstruction game.

Putting on a VR-headset, the player will be transported to the late 18th and early 19th century, when the first Russian circumnavigation was planned and carried out. Simulating original acts by its captains, Kruzenshtern and Lisyansky, the player will experience the key moments of the journey.

Notably, the player will be able to take part in the war with Sweden on board the ship Mstislav, inspect and buy sloops, which after repair would become expedition ships Nadezhda and Neva, arrange a natural exchange with the natives of Nuku Hiva Island, secretly explore the coast of Japan and try to establish trade relations with China.

All these events the player will perceive not as an outside observer, but as a first-hand participant.

"This historical story in itself is like an exciting adventure novel. I hope that our experience and unique competences in VR will enable us to make an interesting project... for Russian and foreign audience," Rossiya Segodnya Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Natalia Loseva, said.

The game will have an educational function "recounting the under-studied pages of history and geography," General Director of the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives, Roman Karmanov, said.

"The project was highly appreciated by independent experts of the 2021 contest," Karmanov added.

According to organizers, the project is aimed at the widest audience possible with keen interest in Russian history. The project is expected to be publicly launched in November 2022 using several platforms, including Steam, a fast-growing global immersive technology platform, and will be available in English, among other languages.