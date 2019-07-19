UrduPoint.com
RIA Novosti Ukraine Portal Head Plans To Vote In Ukrainian Parliamentary Elections- Lawyer

RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who was detained on treason charges in Kiev in 2018, intends to vote in the Ukrainian parliamentary elections scheduled for July 21, his lawyer, Andriy Domansky, told Sputnik on Friday

Earlier in the day, a Kiev court refused to soften the measure of restraint for Vyshinsky and ruled to extend his arrest until September 19.

"Yes, he will [vote]," Domansky said when asked the relevant question. According to the lawyer, Vyshinsky did not tell him how he would vote.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason.

The harshest sentence the journalist faces is 15 years in prison.

Russia has repeatedly said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release.

