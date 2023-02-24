UrduPoint.com

Rich In History, St. Louis Ready For First Steps In MLS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Abandoned by the NFL, the Midwest city of St. Louis has rallied behind the "other football" with their new Major League Soccer club set to make their debut on Saturday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Abandoned by the NFL, the Midwest city of St. Louis has rallied behind the "other football" with their new Major League Soccer club set to make their debut on Saturday.

But, unlike in many of the markets MLS has entered, the league's 29th club needs to do no converting of fans in a city which has a long and deep connection to the game.

When owner Stan Kroenke moved the NFL's St. Louis Rams to Los Angeles in 2016, there were plenty of the city's let-down sports fans who were adamant they were finished with the NFL.

It was the second time an NFL team had left the city, with the Cardinals having left for Arizona in 1987, and the anger was palpable in the Missouri city.

In the aftermath of the Rams' departure, MLS commissioner Don Garber was asked if Kroenke's move had opened the door for an MLS team in the city but was careful in his response.

"It gives it a little more momentum," Garber said cautiously.

It turned out to be quite some momentum.

