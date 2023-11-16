Rich nations 'likely' met $100 bn climate finance goal: OECD

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Wealthy nations look likely to have met their goal of providing $100 billion in annual climate finance to poorer nations last year -- two years later than promised, the OECD said Thursday.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is tasked with monitoring official figures on the pledge to help developing countries fund their energy transitions and resilience in the face of accelerating climate impacts.

In 2009, richer countries promised to reach $100 billion annually in funding for these priorities by 2020.

Failure to meet the target on time has damaged trust in international climate negotiations, which will see a new round of crunch talks later this month in Dubai.

In the most up to date figures, the OECD said richer countries reached $89.6 billion in total funding for 2021.

"Based on preliminary and as yet unverified data, the goal looks likely to have already been met as of 2022," said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann in the foreword to the latest report.