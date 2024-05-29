Rich Nations Met $100 Bn Climate Finance Goal Two Years Late: OECD
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Wealthy countries met their target of providing $100 billion in annual climate aid to poorer countries for the first time in 2022 though two years later than promised, the OECD said Wednesday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Wealthy countries met their target of providing $100 billion in annual climate aid to poorer countries for the first time in 2022 though two years later than promised, the OECD said Wednesday.
The failure to raise the money on time has eroded trust in climate negotiations and the OECD report comes as nations race to set a more ambitious goal by November.
In 2009, developed nations promised to raise $100 billion a year by 2020 to help low-income countries invest in clean energy and cope with the worsening impacts of climate change.
More than a decade later this target was finally met for the first time in 2022 with $115.9 billion raised, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said.
"This achievement occurs two years later than the original 2020 target year," said the OECD, which tracks official figures on climate finance pledges.
The $100 billion target is nowhere near what experts say developing nations will need for renewable energy and adaptation measures like coastal defences against rising seas.
A panel convened by the UN estimates these countries -- excluding China -- will need $2.4 trillion a year by 2030 to meet their climate and development needs.
Donors have also been accused of repackaging existing aid pledges as climate finance and making the money largely available as loans instead of unconditional grants.
Climate finance is a thorny issue at the annual UN climate talks and negotiators have been working this year to try and set a new goal to replace and go beyond the $100 billion target.
The hosts of this year's COP29 in gas-rich Azerbaijan have made the matter a priority and hope to have an ambitious agreement inked during the summit in November.
Recent Stories
TLG Photography recruits Lahore talent for UK expansion
Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day
Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day
Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstroke highly vulnerable to climat ..
Saghar condemns Amit Shah's statement, Delhi’s tactics to deprive Kashmiris of ..
Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Employment Schemes: Fakhr Jahan
Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington
AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified price lists
DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police stations
U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins
China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for development, prosperity: Counsel ..
Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 million
More Stories From World
-
Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington5 minutes ago
-
South Africa votes with long ANC dominance under threat15 minutes ago
-
'Champion coach' Flick appointed to Barcelona hotseat49 minutes ago
-
Delhi temperature hits highest ever in India: weather bureau58 minutes ago
-
Rome museum gives stolen artefacts their due58 minutes ago
-
Pakistani pilgrim's honesty, tech aid return lost valuables to family59 minutes ago
-
ConocoPhillips announces takeover of Marathon Oil for $22.5 bn1 hour ago
-
BYD releases 5th-generation DM hybrid technology with 2,100-km range1 hour ago
-
Osaka 'really excited to face' Swiatek at French Open1 hour ago
-
Beijing set to host China-Arab States Cooperation Forum with participation of 4 Arab leaders1 hour ago
-
Junior doctors in England to stage 5-day walkout ahead of general election2 hours ago
-
Search for 2,000 missing people underway in landslide-hit Papua New Guinea2 hours ago