Open Menu

Rich Nations Met $100 Bn Climate Finance Goal Two Years Late: OECD

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD

Wealthy countries met their target of providing $100 billion in annual climate aid to poorer countries for the first time in 2022 though two years later than promised, the OECD said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Wealthy countries met their target of providing $100 billion in annual climate aid to poorer countries for the first time in 2022 though two years later than promised, the OECD said Wednesday.

The failure to raise the money on time has eroded trust in climate negotiations and the OECD report comes as nations race to set a more ambitious goal by November.

In 2009, developed nations promised to raise $100 billion a year by 2020 to help low-income countries invest in clean energy and cope with the worsening impacts of climate change.

More than a decade later this target was finally met for the first time in 2022 with $115.9 billion raised, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said.

"This achievement occurs two years later than the original 2020 target year," said the OECD, which tracks official figures on climate finance pledges.

The $100 billion target is nowhere near what experts say developing nations will need for renewable energy and adaptation measures like coastal defences against rising seas.

A panel convened by the UN estimates these countries -- excluding China -- will need $2.4 trillion a year by 2030 to meet their climate and development needs.

Donors have also been accused of repackaging existing aid pledges as climate finance and making the money largely available as loans instead of unconditional grants.

Climate finance is a thorny issue at the annual UN climate talks and negotiators have been working this year to try and set a new goal to replace and go beyond the $100 billion target.

The hosts of this year's COP29 in gas-rich Azerbaijan have made the matter a priority and hope to have an ambitious agreement inked during the summit in November.

Related Topics

United Nations China Azerbaijan Turkish Lira Money November 2020 Agreement Race Billion

Recent Stories

TLG Photography recruits Lahore talent for UK expa ..

TLG Photography recruits Lahore talent for UK expansion

42 seconds ago
 Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peac ..

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day

5 minutes ago
 Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peac ..

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day

5 minutes ago
 Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstro ..

Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstroke highly vulnerable to climat ..

5 minutes ago
 Saghar condemns Amit Shah's statement, Delhi’s t ..

Saghar condemns Amit Shah's statement, Delhi’s tactics to deprive Kashmiris of ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Empl ..

Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Employment Schemes: Fakhr Jahan

4 minutes ago
Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears t ..

Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington

5 minutes ago
 AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified p ..

AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified price lists

5 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police sta ..

DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police stations

14 minutes ago
 U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins

U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins

14 minutes ago
 China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for de ..

China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for development, prosperity: Counsel ..

14 minutes ago
 Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 m ..

Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 million

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World