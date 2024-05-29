Open Menu

Rich Nations Met $100 Bn Climate Finance Goal Two Years Late: OECD

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 09:24 PM

Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD

Wealthy countries met their target of providing $100 billion in annual climate aid to poorer nations for the first time in 2022, two years later than promised, the OECD said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Wealthy countries met their target of providing $100 billion in annual climate aid to poorer nations for the first time in 2022, two years later than promised, the OECD said Wednesday.

The failure to raise the money on time has eroded trust in climate negotiations and the OECD report comes as nations race to set a more ambitious fundraising goal by November.

In 2009, developed nations promised to raise $100 billion a year by 2020 to help low-income countries invest in clean energy and cope with the worsening impacts of climate change.

More than a decade later this target was finally met for the first time in 2022 with $115.

9 billion raised, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said.

The OECD, which tracks official figures on climate finance pledges, said climate finance from high-income countries -- those most responsible for global warming to date -- had increased roughly 30 percent from 2021 when $89.6 billion was raised.

"This strong performance clearly demonstrates that developed countries are delivering and taking serious action," a spokesperson for the US State Department said.

Related Topics

Money November 2020 From Race Billion

Recent Stories

One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter

One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter

2 minutes ago
 LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply iss ..

LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues

7 minutes ago
 Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

7 minutes ago
 Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for co ..

Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

7 minutes ago
 ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

13 minutes ago
Rescue 1122 rescues cow

Rescue 1122 rescues cow

13 minutes ago
 Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred u ..

Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibitin ..

13 minutes ago
 Ashrafi appreciates acceptance of Palestine state ..

Ashrafi appreciates acceptance of Palestine state by Spain, Ireland, Norway

56 seconds ago
 Rubina Khalid reaffirms federal govt commitment to ..

Rubina Khalid reaffirms federal govt commitment to alleviate poverty in Balochis ..

57 seconds ago
 ADC Sheikhupura chairs meeting of District Vigilan ..

ADC Sheikhupura chairs meeting of District Vigilance Committee

24 minutes ago
 Pro-Rata software redresses overbilling complaints ..

Pro-Rata software redresses overbilling complaints: FESCO Chief

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World