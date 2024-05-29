Rich Nations Met $100 Bn Climate Finance Goal Two Years Late: OECD
Wealthy countries met their target of providing $100 billion in annual climate aid to poorer nations for the first time in 2022, two years later than promised, the OECD said Wednesday
The failure to raise the money on time has eroded trust in climate negotiations and the OECD report comes as nations race to set a more ambitious fundraising goal by November.
In 2009, developed nations promised to raise $100 billion a year by 2020 to help low-income countries invest in clean energy and cope with the worsening impacts of climate change.
More than a decade later this target was finally met for the first time in 2022 with $115.
9 billion raised, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said.
The OECD, which tracks official figures on climate finance pledges, said climate finance from high-income countries -- those most responsible for global warming to date -- had increased roughly 30 percent from 2021 when $89.6 billion was raised.
"This strong performance clearly demonstrates that developed countries are delivering and taking serious action," a spokesperson for the US State Department said.
