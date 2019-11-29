UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rich Nations Must Pay For Climate Damage: NGOs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:04 PM

Rich nations must pay for climate damage: NGOs

Climate negotiations opening next week in Madrid must prioritise funding for nations already dealing with the cost of drought, floods and superstorms made worse by rising temperatures, more than 150 environmental groups said Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Climate negotiations opening next week in Madrid must prioritise funding for nations already dealing with the cost of drought, floods and superstorms made worse by rising temperatures, more than 150 environmental groups said Friday.

In an open letter to the president of the COP 25 talks, Chile's environment minister Carolina Schmidt, the organisations urged agreement on "the creation of a comprehensive financing facility, including debt relief, for developing countries experiencing such disasters." They said money should come from wealthy nations -- historically most responsible for planet-warming carbon emissions -- in the form of tax on financial transactions, international air travel and fossil fuels.

The Madrid conference is set to be dominated by discussions on so-called "loss and damage" funding, with a sharp divide between developing nations and richer polluters over how finance should be structured.

Green groups this week said the increased pace and intensity of climate disasters, such as the twin cyclones that devastated parts of Mozambique this year, means that funding needs boosting to keep track.

They said the amount needed for loss and damage would top $300 billion annually by 2030.

Related Topics

Drought Madrid Chile Mozambique Colombian Peso Money From Agreement Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Iffat Omar demands ban on Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

9 minutes ago

Students protest for revival of students’ unions ..

30 minutes ago

51 minutes ago

Economic activities be generated to avoid unemploy ..

53 minutes ago

Okara judicial complex case: Supreme Court orders ..

5 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University organises 'Drug Aw ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.