Richard Gere Delivers Food to Migrants on Rescue Ship in Mediterranean - Charity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US actor Richard Gere personally delivered food to the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms, which is drifting in the Central Mediterranean for the eighth consecutive day with 121 people on board as it continues to be refused permission to dock in any European port, the Spanish non-governmental organization that operates the vessel said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US actor Richard Gere personally delivered food to the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms, which is drifting in the Central Mediterranean for the eighth consecutive day with 121 people on board as it continues to be refused permission to dock in any European port, the Spanish non-governmental organization that operates the vessel said on Friday.

"Finally, some good news. The food arrived at Open Arms, and we have a special team member, Richard Gere," Proactiva Open Arms said on Twitter, publishing photos and videos of the actor on board talking with migrants.

Gere, who is on vacation in Italy, decided to help migrants on his own initiative, the Eldiario.es website reported.

Proactiva Open Arms earlier slammed European countries for their refusal to allow the vessel to dock in their ports.

"What a shame that Europe is not able to provide a port for these people in eight days," it said on Twitter.

During two operations, one conducted some 78 miles off the Libyan coast and the second near the Italian island of Lampedusa, the vessel rescued 124 migrants, including 32 minors. Earlier, Italian authorities evacuated three people, including two pregnant women, from the ship.

Italy and Malta do not accept vessels of public organizations with migrants on board. Open Arms has appealed to Spain, France and Germany for help, but still have not received a response.

On Thursday, human rights organization Amnesty International issued a statement calling on Italy and Malta to immediately provide a safe port. It also criticized the Spanish authorities, which have not formally requested assistance from European institutions to solve this issue.

The Spanish authorities have made it clear that they will not accept migrants, with Acting Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo saying Spain is not the safest nor the closest destination.