Richard Wins All-around At US Olympic Gymnastics Trials, Punches Ticket To Paris
Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Minneapolis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Frederick Richard is headed to his first Olympics after an all-around victory at the US gymnastics trials on Sunday, vowing the US men would deliver "some medals in Paris."
The United States haven't won an Olympic men's team gymnastics medal since 2008.
Richard will spearhead the effort to end that drought alongside Brody Malone, Paul Juda, Asher Hong and Stephen Nedoroscik.
"I knew whatever team was chosen is a deadly team," Richard, 20, said. "We shouldn't even be aiming for just a medal, we should be aiming for gold."
To book an automatic spot, Richard also had to finish in the top three on at least three of the six apparatus at trials and he got the job done -- wowing the Target Center crowd in winning the high bar.
He also topped the parallel bars standings and was third in floor exercise.
His all-around total of 170.50 was just two-tenths of a point better than Malone, who returned from a career-threatening knee injury last year to win a third US national championship earlier this month.
Malone had his difficulties this week in Minneapolis, including a disappointing showing on pommel horse and a fall from the high bar -- in which he won the world title in 2022.
But he never really looked in doubt of making a second straight Olympic team, which was filled out by selectors based on results of the US championships as well as trials in a complicated computation aimed at maximizing scoring potential at the Games.
Third-placed all-around finisher Shane Wiskus, a Tokyo Olympian, missed out as fourth-placed Juda and fifth-placed Hong, who were both on the bronze medal-winning team at last year's worlds, made it.
The fifth spot went to pommel horse specialist Nedoroscik, the 2021 world champion and a four-time national champion in the event.
"This is an extremely fair process based on the results from two competitions," men's programme director Brett McClure said. "The guys that performed at the level to make the team performed at the level to make the team."
