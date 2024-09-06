Open Menu

Richardson Edges Alfred In Zurich 100m To Avenge Olympic Result

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Richardson edges Alfred in Zurich 100m to avenge Olympic result

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) World champion Sha'Carri Richardson went some way to avenging her Olympic defeat by Julien Alfred by reversing the tables in the 100m at the Diamond League meet in Zurich on Thursday.

Richardson headed into the final 20 metres at the Letzigrund Stadium in third behind Saint Lucia's Olympic champion Alfred and Britain's Dina Asher-Smith.

But the American stayed strong and focused on the line, producing a savage dip for first place in 10.84 seconds, 0.04sec ahead of Alfred.

"I am training and executing because I know the race is not going to take care of itself," said Richardson.

Asher-Smith, who failed to make the 100m final in the French capital, rounded out the podium in 10.89sec.

Alfred had no complaints about the result, saying the race "felt good".

"I am just having fun. I am trying to finish strong. I really have not had the chance to take my medal in," she said.

"After Paris I went back to Texas, did some training. It has been up and down, I am still working on the fine tuning."

Alfred's gold in Paris was the first-ever Olympic medal of any colour for her tiny Caribbean island homeland.

And she said she was now looking to the Diamond League finls in Brussels next week and then returning home for some proper celebrations.

"In Brussels I will not run the double, just the 100m," she said.

"My aim is nothing in particular, just to finish strong. I am looking forward to go to Saint Lucia, just to celebrate with my country."

Related Topics

World Fine Brussels Paris Saint Lucia Dina Gold Olympics Race

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

9 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

9 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

9 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

10 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

11 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

11 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

11 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

12 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

12 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

13 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

16 hours ago

More Stories From World