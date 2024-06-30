Richardson Olympic double bid over as Lyles marches on

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Sha'Carri Richardson's dreams of an Olympic sprint double ended in disappointment at the US trials on Saturday as men's sprint star Noah Lyles blasted to victory in the 200m.

Richardson -- the reigning world champion over 100m -- had looked poised to claim at least a top-three finish in the women's 200m after clocking a blistering personal best of 21.92sec Friday's semi-finals.

But the 24-year-old from Texas never recovered after making a poor start in Saturday's final and was pipped for a top-three finish by winner Gabby Thomas, with Brittany Brown second and McKenzie Long third.

Thomas won in a brisk 21.81sec, with Brown clocking 21.90sec and Long 21.91sec. Richardson finished in 22.16sec.

The defeat means that Richardson will only have the 100m to concentrate on in Paris in addition to her likely role in the 4x100m relay squad.

Thomas, meanwhile, was delighted with a victory that puts her back on track for a possible tilt at the Olympic 200m crown.

"This is incredible," Thomas said. "I knew I needed to get today done and this is the first step -- there's no gold medal in Paris without making the team today."

While Richardson was left reflecting on a disappointing loss, there were no such difficulties for Lyles in the men's 200m final.

The charismatic 26-year-old from Florida -- the reigning 100m and 200m world champion -- served notice that he is ready to extend his dominance to the Olympic arena with victory in the men's 200m final in a world-leading 19.

53sec, a new trials record.

Lyles, who had already won the 100m last weekend, was made to work hard for victory, eventually reeling in Kenny Bednarek in the final 20m to take the tape.

Bednarek finished in 19.59sec, while Erriyon Knighton was third in 19.77sec.

Lyles, who has frequently talked of his struggles with mental health in recent years, said he was benefiting from being able to compete while no longer battling depression.

"I'm blessed, truly blessed," Lyles said after the win. "I've said it all season, but it helps not to have depression. I just thank God for getting me through each and every round, mentally and physically."

But there was more disappointment for former 100m world champion Christian Coleman, who was squeezed into fourth place to miss out. Coleman was also beaten out of the top three finishing places in the 100m last week.

Elsewhere on Saturday, reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone eased into Sunday's women's 400m hurdles final with another smooth performance.

The 24-year-old hurdling queen -- who is bidding to qualify for her third straight Olympics -- eased home in 52.48sec.

Annal Cockrell was second quickest in 52.95sec with Shamier Little third fastest in 53.49sec.

"Just focusing on getting out, going the back stretch and getting ready for tomorrow," McLaughlin-Levrone said after coasting home in her semi-final.