Richardson Olympic Double Hopes Dashed As Thomas Wins 200m

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Richardson Olympic double hopes dashed as Thomas wins 200m

Eugene, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Sha'Carri Richardson's dreams of an Olympic sprint double ended in disappointment after she could only finish fourth in the 200m at the US trials in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

Richardson, the reigning world champion over 100m, had looked poised to claim at least a top-three finish in the 200m after clocking a blistering personal best of 21.92sec in Friday's semi-finals.

However, the Texan -- who scorched to victory in the 100m final last week to book her ticket to Paris over her preferred distance -- started poorly in Saturday's final at Hayward Field and finished fourth in 22.

16sec.

The race was won by 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Gabby Thomas, who powered over the line in 21.81sec ahead of 2019 world silver medallist Brittany Brown (21.90sec) and McKenzie Long (21.91sec).

Thomas, meanwhile, was delighted with a victory that puts her back on track for a possible tilt at the Olympic 200m crown.

"This is incredible," Thomas said. "I knew I needed to get today done and this is the first step -- there's no gold medal in Paris without making the team today."

