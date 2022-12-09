UrduPoint.com

Richardson To Meet Russian Officials 'in Coming Weeks' For Talks On Whelan - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Richardson to Meet Russian Officials 'in Coming Weeks' for Talks on Whelan - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Former US Ambassador Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate American athlete Brittney Griner's release, will meet with Russian officials in the coming weeks to continue talks on the release of US citizen Paul Whelan, his spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Hoping in the coming weeks," the spokesperson said when asked how soon Richardson planned to meet with Russian officials to resume negotiations on Whelan's release.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologi ..

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologizes over corruption allegation ..

20 minutes ago
 Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls pr ..

Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls process: SSP Kamran Ali

20 minutes ago
 'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to cl ..

'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to clean crops

22 minutes ago
 Peru's new president under pressure after predeces ..

Peru's new president under pressure after predecessor's arrest

22 minutes ago
 PM for doing away with using corruption for politi ..

PM for doing away with using corruption for political victimization

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to rely on local resources, skills ..

Pakistan needs to rely on local resources, skills for overcoming pressing challe ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.