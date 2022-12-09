Richardson to Meet Russian Officials 'in Coming Weeks' for Talks on Whelan - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Former US Ambassador Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate American athlete Brittney Griner's release, will meet with Russian officials in the coming weeks to continue talks on the release of US citizen Paul Whelan, his spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Hoping in the coming weeks," the spokesperson said when asked how soon Richardson planned to meet with Russian officials to resume negotiations on Whelan's release.