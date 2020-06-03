UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney Apologizes For Police Using Tear Gas On Protesters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:50 AM

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney Apologizes for Police Using Tear Gas on Protesters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Levar Stoney, mayor of Virginia's capital Richmond, apologized on Tuesday that the city police used tear gas to disperse against protesters the previous night.

"I apologize for that," Stoney told a crown of protesters in Richmond.

On Monday night, hundreds of Richmond residents gathered in downtown to protest the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

A video posted online the following day showed a white police officer pinning Floyd's neck with his knee for at least eight minutes while Floyd lied on his stomach handcuffed saying he cannot breathe.

On Monday, the county examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide.

Protests have been organized throughout the United States against police brutality and racism, but many soon turned into riots complete with arson, looting and violence.

During the protests in Richmond on Monday, the police fired tear gas canisters from an area of the city where they were stationed, local media reported.

Related Topics

Protest Riots Police Richmond Man George Virginia Minneapolis United States May Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,869 new cases, ..

22 minutes ago

Nigeria's Buhari backs Africa bank head despite US ..

32 minutes ago

Assistant to the PM Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the c ..

25 minutes ago

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.