Richmond Police Declares Protests Outside City Hall 'Unlawful Assembly'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The police department of Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday, declared the protests in favor of police reforms outside of Richmond City Hall as an "unlawful assembly" amid ongoing nationwide demonstrations against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

According to The Richmond Times-Dispatch newspaper, approximately 100 protesters created an encampment outside of the city hall on Monday, on the 25th consecutive day of protests in the city.

"At 12:42 a.m. [4:42 GMT], an Unlawful Assembly was declared at Richmond City Hall on Marshall Street.

Please leave the area immediately. Failure to disperse will result in arrest. This area is being deemed an unlawful assembly due to conditions of activity such as sit-ins, sit-downs, blocking traffic, blocking entrances or exits of buildings that impact public safety or infrastructure," the police tweeted.

The United States and the rest of the world have been having an active conversation about ways to fight racial discrimination and injustice following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody and subsequent mass protests.