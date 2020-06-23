UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Richmond Police Declares Protests Outside City Hall 'Unlawful Assembly'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:40 PM

Richmond Police Declares Protests Outside City Hall 'Unlawful Assembly'

The police department of Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday, declared the protests in favor of police reforms outside of Richmond City Hall as an "unlawful assembly" amid ongoing nationwide demonstrations against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The police department of Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday, declared the protests in favor of police reforms outside of Richmond City Hall as an "unlawful assembly" amid ongoing nationwide demonstrations against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

According to The Richmond Times-Dispatch newspaper, approximately 100 protesters created an encampment outside of the city hall on Monday, on the 25th consecutive day of protests in the city.

"At 12:42 a.m. [4:42 GMT], an Unlawful Assembly was declared at Richmond City Hall on Marshall Street.

Please leave the area immediately. Failure to disperse will result in arrest. This area is being deemed an unlawful assembly due to conditions of activity such as sit-ins, sit-downs, blocking traffic, blocking entrances or exits of buildings that impact public safety or infrastructure," the police tweeted.

The United States and the rest of the world have been having an active conversation about ways to fight racial discrimination and injustice following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody and subsequent mass protests.

Related Topics

Assembly World Police Traffic Richmond Man George Virginia United States

Recent Stories

World Muslims Communities Council supports Saudi d ..

54 seconds ago

Punjab govt set to resolve artists' financial prob ..

3 minutes ago

Dead body recovers from water channel

3 minutes ago

Former CEO of scandal-hit Wirecard arrested: Germa ..

3 minutes ago

8,885 liters adulterated milk discarded

3 minutes ago

Belarus Presidential Hopeful Tsepkalo Pledges to S ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.