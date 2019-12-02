Rick Perry Leaves Post as US Energy Secretary

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Rick Perry officially left his post as United States Secretary of Energy on Sunday after nearly three years of heading the department under President Donald Trump.

"Today I bid farewell to the Department of Energy. It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve in the [Trump] Administration as your Secretary," Perry wrote in on Twitter.

Trump nominated his deputy, Dan Brouillette, to replace Perry at the helm of the Energy Department.

Perry announced he will be stepping down in October but denied that his move was connected to the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives have sought to question Perry as part of their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The inquiry was prompted by a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump sought to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

As energy secretary, Perry visited Ukraine several times and held negotiations with the country's top officials. Perry denies any wrongdoing and has insisted that he acted only in US national interests.