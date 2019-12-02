UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rick Perry Leaves Post As US Energy Secretary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 09:50 AM

Rick Perry Leaves Post as US Energy Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Rick Perry officially left his post as United States Secretary of Energy on Sunday after nearly three years of heading the department under President Donald Trump.

"Today I bid farewell to the Department of Energy. It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve in the [Trump] Administration as your Secretary," Perry wrote in on Twitter.

Trump nominated his deputy, Dan Brouillette, to replace Perry at the helm of the Energy Department.

Perry announced he will be stepping down in October but denied that his move was connected to the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives have sought to question Perry as part of their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The inquiry was prompted by a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump sought to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

As energy secretary, Perry visited Ukraine several times and held negotiations with the country's top officials. Perry denies any wrongdoing and has insisted that he acted only in US national interests.

Related Topics

Ukraine Twitter Trump United States October Sunday Post Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Lewis Hamilton tops off sixth world title with vic ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince departs UAE

11 hours ago

President, VP, AD Crown Prince receive congratulat ..

12 hours ago

Spectacular flyover celebrates Formula 1 Etihad Ai ..

12 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler accepts condolences on death ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.