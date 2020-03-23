Riga International Airport Reduces Staff Costs by 40% Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The international airport in Latvia's Riga has imposed budget-saving measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic, including a 40 percent reduction in staff costs, the airport's press office said on Monday.

Latvia has so far confirmed 180 coronavirus cases in the country. On March 12, Latvia declared a state of emergency and closed all borders.

"The exceptional situation in Latvia as a result of which air traffic has been almost completely suspended has forced the board of Riga Airport to approve extraordinary budget-saving measures: all investment projects will be reduced by 85%, operating costs by 60% and staff costs by 40%," the press release said.

It added that the airport's revenue had fallen 98 percent since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.