Riga Mayor Olegs Burovs Fights Off Challenge After Coalition Flop

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The mayor of the Latvian capital of Riga kept his job after hastily building a new majority coalition, sources in the city's legislature told Sputnik on Saturday.

Olegs Burovs, who became mayor in August, was leaning on an alliance of his Honor to Serve Riga party and center-left Harmony until four Harmony rebels split off to create their own party.

In an overnight vote, Burovs won over the Riga bloc and an independent on top of those two parties. He won 31 of 60 votes in parliament and now presides of a new majority.

Burovs was deputy to Riga's mayor of ten years, Nils Usakovs, who was ousted by Latvia's Regional Development Minister Juris Puce in April on claims of multiple violations, which he denied.