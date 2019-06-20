Riga Mayor Removed From Office After Losing Confidence Vote at City Council

(@imziishan)

Riga mayor Dainis Turlais lost his post after losing a confidence vote at the city council on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Riga mayor Dainis Turlais lost his post after losing a confidence vote at the city council on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A total of 31 out of 60 city council members voted against Turlais.

The vote comes after the opposition at the Riga city council filed a request for an extraordinary meeting. According to the Latvian news agency LETA, the no-confidence vote was initiated to test the ability of Turlais to secure majority support in the city council.

Turlais was elected Riga mayor on May 30, replacing Nils Usakovs, who was suspended from office and later elected to the European Parliament.