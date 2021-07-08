UrduPoint.com
Riga Refuses to Extradite Belarusian Opposition Figure Tsepkalo - Prosecutor Office

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Latvian Prosecutor General's Office has turned down Minsk's request to extradite Valery Tsepkalo, a former contender for the Belarusian presidency, the department's spokeswoman Una Reke said on Wednesday.

In July 2020, Tsepkalo, whose candidacy for the August 2020 presidential race was rejected by an election watchdog, fled Belarus due to fear of being persecuted in regard to the election, which was won by the incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko. In the meantime, in Belarus, the opposition figure is indicted for alleged bribery.

"The Prosecutor General's Office of Latvia refused to extradite Tsepkalo to Belarus," Reke told reporters without detailing the matter.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics and Justice Minister Janis Bordans have previously stated that a related application from Minsk should be rejected.

Under its criminal law, Latvia may decline an extradition request should it be based on politically or nationally motivated prosecution, or entails that an individual's rights might be violated.

