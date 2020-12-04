Riga Violates OSCE Commitments by Actions Against Sputnik Latvia - Russian Mission to OSCE

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) By its actions against employees of Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia, Riga grossly violates OSCE commitments on freedom of speech, the Russian permanent mission to the organization said on Thursday.

Sputnik reported earlier that employees of Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia portals had been charged with violating EU sanctions regime, were searched, and a recognizance not to leave was taken from them. According to the agency, the charges were brought under Article 84 of the Latvian Criminal Law, violation of EU sanctions regime, with punishment ranging from a fine to imprisonment.

"We are concerned about the information that the employees of Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia have been charged under a criminal article of violating EU sanctions regime, and the searches being carried out there. This is another flagrant violation by Riga of OSCE commitments on freedom of speech and access to information," the Russian mission said on Twitter.