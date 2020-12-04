UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riga Violates OSCE Commitments By Actions Against Sputnik Latvia - Russian Mission To OSCE

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Riga Violates OSCE Commitments by Actions Against Sputnik Latvia - Russian Mission to OSCE

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) By its actions against employees of Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia, Riga grossly violates OSCE commitments on freedom of speech, the Russian permanent mission to the organization said on Thursday.

Sputnik reported earlier that employees of Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia portals had been charged with violating EU sanctions regime, were searched, and a recognizance not to leave was taken from them. According to the agency, the charges were brought under Article 84 of the Latvian Criminal Law, violation of EU sanctions regime, with punishment ranging from a fine to imprisonment.

"We are concerned about the information that the employees of Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia have been charged under a criminal article of violating EU sanctions regime, and the searches being carried out there. This is another flagrant violation by Riga of OSCE commitments on freedom of speech and access to information," the Russian mission said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Fine Riga Latvia Criminals From

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister to address ceremony on completion o ..

37 seconds ago

GOC Murree holds farewell talk with AJK Prime Mini ..

38 seconds ago

Urdu language spreads message of love all over the ..

40 seconds ago

Top Russian Diplomat, Central African Republic's L ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.