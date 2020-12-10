Riga Wants to Force Out Russia-Linked Media - Russian Deputy Envoy to OSCE

The situation with Sputnik shows that Riga wants to force out of Latvia all media that are related to Russia, Maxim Buyakevich, Russia's deputy permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said Thursday

"Riga's goal is to force out of Latvia any media that are connected to Russia, even indirectly or tenuously. The situation with Sputnik reporters is yet another proof of that," Buyakevich told Sputnik.

The deputy envoy has told Sputnik that the Russian mission to the OSCE would raise this issue at the OSCE council later on Thursday.

Several Latvian Russian-speaking journalists, who wrote articles for Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia outlets, were accused of breaking the EU sanctions regime. Their apartments were searched and they had to sign a pledge not to leave the country. Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews are connected to the international information agency Rossiya Segodnya. The Latvian journalists that work for them are freelance contributors rather than employees of the outlets.