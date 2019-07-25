UrduPoint.com
Riga's Ban On Baltnews.lv Shows Hatred For Russian-Speaking People - Latvian Russian Union

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) A co-chair of the Latvian Russian Union party, Miroslav Mitrofanov, described on Thursday Riga's decision to block the Baltnews.lv news website as a sign of the Latvian government's hatred for the Russian-speaking citizens and expressed a hope that the website would continue to operate.

According to the notification of the national domain registry, the Latvian Foreign Ministry has ruled that Baltnews.lv, which is a part of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, violates the EU sanctions "in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

"

"The crackdown on Baltnews.lv is another demonstration of the ruling elite's hatred for the Russian-speaking population of Latvia," Mitrofanov told Sputnik.

He expressed a hope that the issue would be settled and the news portal would continue to operate.

The Russian Foreign Ministry described the Latvian move as an open attempt to clear informational field of independent media. The ministry called on relevant non-government organizations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to condemn the Latvian decision to block the website.

