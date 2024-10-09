Rigathi Gachagua: Kenya's Embattled Deputy President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Kenya's Geoffrey Rigathi Gachagua was a scandal-tainted political novice when he rode an anti-establishment wave to become deputy president -- only to be impeached by the lower house of parliament just two years after taking office.
"Riggy G", as he is known, has seen his popular touch eroded by a battered economy and spiralling cost of living.
That has left the 59-year-old exposed and facing the sack in the latest drama to engulf Kenyan politics, as his alliance with President William Ruto goes through a very public breakdown.
Gachagua, a blunt leader with a gift of the gab, was accused in the impeachment motion of corruption, undermining the government and practising ethnically divisive politics, among a host of other charges.
In a historic move, Kenya's lower house the National Assembly voted to impeach him Tuesday and the motion will now go before the Senate.
Analysts say his real crime may have been his unbridled ambition and refusal to fall in line behind Ruto.
Born on February 28, 1965, in Hiriga village in the vote-rich Mount Kenya region, his parents fought in the Mau Mau rebellion against British colonial rule.
He studied political science and literature at the University of Nairobi before doing paramilitary training and becoming a district officer in charge of internal security.
District officers wielded massive power under the repressive regime of then-president Daniel arap Moi, and he used the position to build business and political connections.
- Political alliances -
He first ran for office in his tea and coffee-rich hometown of Mathira in 2017, joining forces with then-president Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, Ruto.
The Kenyatta-Ruto alliance fell apart ahead of the next election in 2022. Gachagua sided with Ruto and paid the price -- he was arrested multiple times on corruption charges which he said were politically motivated attacks by Kenyatta.
In one infamous moment in July 2021, he said police raided his home and stripped him near-naked in front of his children.
But Ruto and Gachagua had the last laugh, joining forces and winning the hard-fought election, presenting themselves as anti-establishment figures against the dynasties that had long-dominated Kenyan politics.
It was a particularly surprising leap for Gachagua who had a limited national profile before the campaign.
He managed to rally many within his Kikuyu tribe in Mount Kenya, presenting a new figurehead for a region long-dominated by the Kenyatta family.
- 'I am a truthful man' -
That local popularity has lately backfired, with Gachagua accused by critics of playing too heavily on outdated tribal loyalties.
The taint of corruption has also been hard to shake.
He was charged in 2021 with acquiring unexplained wealth totalling more than 7.3 billion Kenyan shillings ($57 million).
That case was dropped when he and Ruto took office, but lawmakers accused him of amassing 5.2 billion shillings ($40 million) during his two years as deputy president, despite an official salary of $93,000.
He says his wealth comes from his family's business dealings in real estate, hospitality and construction.
"All the problems that I am going through is because I am a truthful man," he said last month, claiming he is disliked for his blunt style.
