Right To Join NATO Valid, No Decision To Be Made Without Ukraine - Baerbock

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Right to Join NATO Valid, No Decision to Be Made Without Ukraine - Baerbock

The right to join NATO is valid, and no decision will be made without Kiev, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday when asked about Ukraine's accession to the alliance

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The right to join NATO is valid, and no decision will be made without Kiev, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday when asked about Ukraine's accession to the alliance.

"There are no urgent decisions now, but the principle of free choice of an alliance is fundamental.

We cannot offer anything from our side, we will not negotiate (with Russia) behind Ukraine's back," Baerbock told a press conference in Madrid.

The German minister also said that all EU members believe it is necessary to make all efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

