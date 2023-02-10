Right to Property 'Empty Phrase' in Canada When It Comes to Russia - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russian businesspeople should keep in mind that the right to private property is an "empty phrase" in Canada when it comes to Russia, Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"Trudeau's team is trying to get ahead of the Western 'locomotive' on some issues. Among them is a change in national legislation providing for the possibility of forfeiting seized (Russian) assets and their subsequent sale in favor of Ukraine," Stepanov said.

The ambassador referenced the situation surrounding the Canadian company Granite Capital Holding. In December, the Canadian government announced it plans to seize $26 million from this company, which it said is owned by sanctioned Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich.

Media, however, soon reported that Granite Capital Holdings is no longer owned by Abramovich, with documents suggesting he was removed in February 2022 as a beneficiary of a trust that ultimately holds the company.

"At the same time, this is an important signal for our businesspeople. They must understand that any investment in Canadian assets may be subsequently frozen and seized. The right to private property, if the latter has anything to do with Russia, is an empty phrase for Canada," the ambassador stated.

In response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the United States and its allies including Canada rolled out comprehensive sanctions, including a freeze of Russia's international reserves, forfeiture of assets held by sanctioned businessmen, export control measures, cutting off select banks from SWIFT, and the closure of airspace to Russian flights.