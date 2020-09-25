Right-Wing EU Forces, Eastern Members Oppose New Migration Pact Proposed by von der Leyen

The EU's new migration pact may not be the final word on the issue, which is fraught with contention at the best of times, despite its creators' best wishes, as the governments of Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, as well as right-wing populist parties across Europe, reject the proposed solution, claiming it is a continuation of previous policies under the guise of supposed hardening

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The EU's new migration pact may not be the final word on the issue, which is fraught with contention at the best of times, despite its creators' best wishes, as the governments of Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, as well as right-wing populist parties across Europe, reject the proposed solution, claiming it is a continuation of previous policies under the guise of supposed hardening.

Instead of settling the matter, the immigration plan unveiled by the European Commission on Wednesday has caused a new round of questions and reflection regarding the bloc's proper handling of the sensitive issue.

What has baffled some is the proposed notion of solidarity between European member states that permits nations to buy their right to refuse illegal migrants that the European Commission has forced them to accept since 2016 via quotas. Until now, most member states refused to take in the number of migrants that the European Commission wanted to impose on them, creating a huge problem for the countries of the first arrival, especially Greece and Italy.

In the proposal, the commission goes as far as to assure that it is possible to make a quick selection in the ports of arrival, such as airports or more often, seaports in Greece, Italy or Spain, between the migrants who can enter an "asylum procedure" and those who obviously are illegal migrants and must be repatriated. Then, either the member states accept some of the refugees that have entered an asylum procedure or can decide to finance the expulsion and repatriation of the economic migrants kept in the ports of arrival to their country of origin.

The commission insists it would exert pressure on those countries for accepting their citizens back. In theory, it means that countries, such as Poland or Hungary, that have steadfastly refused to take in any migrants, would be allowed to continue to do so, provided they pay for repatriation, or for organizing the logistics of repatriation.

VISEGRAD GROUP REITERATES NEED FOR TIGHT BORDER CONTROLS

The aforementioned concessions seem to have failed to have the desired effect on Eastern European countries unwilling to take in migrants, which remain as intransigent as ever.

The prime ministers of Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic were in Brussels on Thursday to meet with the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, and share with her their perception of the migration pact as presented. The three prime ministers met the press afterward.

They explained that the European Commission was all wrong to consider that all these migrants had the right to set foot in Europe and be accepted into the asylum procedure. They flatly refuse it and say "hotspots" for migrants should be outside the European Union and any refugee's situation had to be analyzed outside the EU before entry. They also oppose what they call the blackmail of the European Commission on the member states.

"A quota by any other name is still a quota," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, as quoted by government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs on Twitter.

Orban's Czech counterpart, Andrej Babis, on Twitter stressed that the protection of the European borders and putting a stop to illegal migration should be at the core of any migration agreement.

FRENCH RIGHT-WING FORCES WEIGH IN

The new pact has caused consternation in Western countries as well, resulting in the right-wing Identity and Democracy (ID) faction at the European Parliament issuing a statement blasting the deal.

"The EU is presenting a new liberal pact on migration when we know that migration does not generally benefit our societies, neither culturally nor financially. Many immigrants will, or will have to live for a long time, often for life, depending on social assistance. No European social protection system will survive the EU's migration pact because it allows massive immigration and secretly sets up family reunification extended to siblings, half-siblings and their dependents," the parliamentary group said in a statement.

Individual ID lawmakers are not less vocal in their opposition.

"The so-called hardening of migration rules by the Commission is a decoy! The reality is very different ... This proposal is a real disaster for Europe but we will fight to avoid it," Gilles Lebreton, the European Parliament member from the French National Rally party, told Sputnik.

The lawmaker, who is also a law professor at the University of Le Havre, noted several implied aspects of the deal, such as mandatory distribution quotas of migrants from Greece and Italy, an obligation to keep rescuing migrants at sea, "which serves as a magnet for illegal migration and will mean many more deaths by drowning," and a prohibition on legal sanctions against non-governmental organizations, involved in those activities. Lebreton went on to accuse them of working in cahoots with human traffickers from North Africa.

"This immigration pact is not about solving the problem at all. It is not at all aimed at curbing immigration. It does not aim at all to send back to their countries those who have returned and who remain illegally on European soil. It simply aims to turn illegal immigration into legal immigration. The text says so explicitly. The objective is to promote legal immigration channels, expand and speed up family reunification procedures," Lebreton's colleague, Nicolas Bay, said.

Another National Rally lawmaker, Virginie Joron, is also opposed to the migration pact, citing the COVID-19 crisis that currently requires all efforts of European governments.

"With its delusional migration policy, Europe is plundering the pool of qualified young people who are essential to the economy of their developing countries for Africa or for reconstruction in the middle East. We take away their brains. This is a far cry from the humanism that Mrs. von der Leyen claims to practice. Europe is practicing new slavery by importing cheap labor," Joron told Sputnik, adding that the current policy will result in depressed wages in Europe.

GERMAN RIGHT FORCES FUME AS WELL

The German Alternative for Germany Party (AfD) has reacted with even sharper comments about the fact that Germany would end up having to take in most of the accepted refugees, since other countries would hypocritically try to get rid of the migrants by choosing to pay for their repatriation.

"Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is absolutely right: The plan to distribute refugees to the EU states has failed and cannot work. Germany is isolated on this issue. On closer inspection, the so-called 'coalition of the willing' consists of Luxembourg, which only wants to take in a handful of migrants, and Germany itself, which would have to bear the main burden alone. It's a farce," Alexander Gauland, the leader of the party's group in the German parliament, said in a statement.

His fellow party member, Gottfried Curio, was no less scathing, having slammed Brussels for its alleged arrogance.

"The EU has no responsibility whatsoever for illegal migrants who come to its borders: those who are allegedly in need of protection have already passed through safe third countries at this point, i.e. no longer on the run � if they have ever been. The countries of origin are already obliged to take their citizens back and take action against human smugglers. An obligation of the 'unwilling' states to take over cases of deportation, in which one might be left with such rejected migrants, is of course completely absurd," Curio said.

He offered his own solutions to the issue, such as the prevention of "asylum tourism," when migrants go from country to country in search of more generous welfare systems, deportations to safe countries of origin and countries that border Europe, and consistent border security and against human traffickers.

This, along with other similar reactions, demonstrates that despite some people fearing that the new pact has ceded too much ground to more conservative Eastern European countries and the far right parties, in reality, it does not even begin to approach the desired policy of that side of the European ideological spectrum.