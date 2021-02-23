Right-Wing Extremism Rising in German Military Despite Reforms

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The number of suspected cases of right-wing extremism continued to rise in the German military last year, the parliament's commissioner for the armed forces said Tuesday.

"The entire society has a problem with right-wing extremism. It is a big threat for our society. This is why it is also present in the armed forces," Eva Hoegl admitted.

The military recorded 477 suspected extremist cases during the 2020 reporting year, up from 363 in the previous year. They included 31 cases with links to the far-right Reich Citizens movement.

Hoegl said it took too long for the military to act, specifically when dealing with Bundeswehr's elite special forces KSK.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer ordered in summer to disband a KSK company as part of a reform aimed at ending the culture of "toxic leadership," which was blamed for fostering extremism.