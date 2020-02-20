UrduPoint.com
Right-Wing Extremist, Racist Motives Likely Behind Hanau Attack - Merkel

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:51 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that arrows currently point to extremist and racist motives for the shooting in the city of Hanau.

On Thursday night, an unknown assailant attacked two hookah bars in the city, located in the state of Hesse in central Germany.

According to recent reports, nine people were killed, and four others were injured. Later, the alleged gunman was found dead in his house, and another body was discovered nearby. The German media reported that the body is the gunman's mother.

"Currently, plenty indicates that the attacker was guided by right-wing extremist and racist motives, as well as hatred of people of a different origin, religion or other appearance," Merkel said during a briefing broadcast by German media.

