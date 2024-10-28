BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Right-wing and center-right parties secured major victories in Brazil’s regional capitals during the second round of municipal elections on Sunday, dealing a blow to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's party.

A notable win came in Sao Paulo, where Ricardo Nunes, backed by former president Jair Bolsonaro, was re-elected as mayor.

Nunes claimed 59% of the vote, defeating Guilherme Boulos, the candidate supported by Lula, who garnered 40%. Following his victory, Nunes declared he had overcome "all forms of extremism" and vowed to steer clear of "radicalism" in his administration.

Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city with 12 million residents, was the most fiercely contested battleground in Sunday's elections.

In total, right-wing and center-right parties triumphed in 13 of the country’s 15 capitals. Leftist candidates backed by Lula managed to secure wins only in Fortaleza and Belem but suffered defeats in six other capitals, with Sao Paulo's loss being the most significant.

Many municipalities surrounding Sao Paulo, where Lula received strong support in the 2022 election, also shifted to the center-right and right-wing parties.

Around 30 million voters were called to the polls in 50 municipalities, including 15 capitals, where no clear winner emerged in the first round held on October 6.