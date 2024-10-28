Right-wing Parties Win In Brazil's Municipal Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Right-wing and center-right parties secured major victories in Brazil’s regional capitals during the second round of municipal elections on Sunday, dealing a blow to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's party.
A notable win came in Sao Paulo, where Ricardo Nunes, backed by former president Jair Bolsonaro, was re-elected as mayor.
Nunes claimed 59% of the vote, defeating Guilherme Boulos, the candidate supported by Lula, who garnered 40%. Following his victory, Nunes declared he had overcome "all forms of extremism" and vowed to steer clear of "radicalism" in his administration.
Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city with 12 million residents, was the most fiercely contested battleground in Sunday's elections.
In total, right-wing and center-right parties triumphed in 13 of the country’s 15 capitals. Leftist candidates backed by Lula managed to secure wins only in Fortaleza and Belem but suffered defeats in six other capitals, with Sao Paulo's loss being the most significant.
Many municipalities surrounding Sao Paulo, where Lula received strong support in the 2022 election, also shifted to the center-right and right-wing parties.
Around 30 million voters were called to the polls in 50 municipalities, including 15 capitals, where no clear winner emerged in the first round held on October 6.
Recent Stories
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
More Stories From World
-
Left, center-right candidates to duel in Uruguay presidential runoff10 minutes ago
-
Japan PM vows to stay on despite election debacle40 minutes ago
-
Maxey scores 45 points to propel 76ers over Pacers40 minutes ago
-
Conservatives top Bulgarian elections but fall short of majority50 minutes ago
-
Georgia opposition calls election results protests as president accuses Russia50 minutes ago
-
Vinicius favourite for Ballon d'Or in post-Messi/Ronaldo era1 hour ago
-
Stein, Oliver, West: the US third-party candidates1 hour ago
-
Kamala Harris: can underestimated trailblazer beat Trump?2 hours ago
-
Pakistani envoy to US Rizwan Sheikh urges world community to take steps to resolve Kashmir dispute2 hours ago
-
Centre-left opposition leads in Lithuania election2 hours ago
-
Down to the wire: Trump, Harris in final week push2 hours ago
-
Conservatives top Bulgarian elections but fall short of majority2 hours ago