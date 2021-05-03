Right-Wing Proud Boys Canada Disbands After Group Designated as Terrorist

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The Proud Boys Canada far-right group, which was listed by Ottawa as a terrorist entity earlier this year over its involvement in the January 6 US Capitol riot, has announced its dissolution.

In February, the group was designated as terrorist for posing a national security threat and playing, what Canada described as, a "pivotal role" in the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of then-president Donald Trump. Several members of the Proud Boys were charged for conspiring to prevent Congress from verifying the results of the 2020 presidential election in the Capitol.

"The designation of ProudBoys Canada as a 'terrorist' organization will have a massive effect on all political movements within its borders moving forward, this includes those that opposed them and those who championed for this legislation. ... That being said, ... the ProudBoys ... have made the decision to disband," the group wrote on Telegram, adding that "the ProudBoys in Canada is no more."

On January 6, Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory. At least 200 people were charged in connection with the riot.