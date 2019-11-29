Right-Wing UK Think-Tanks Received Funding From US Donors - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Wealthy US benefactors donated approximately $6.8 million in the last five years to organizations advocating right-wing and conservative policies, including Brexit, in the United Kingdom, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday.

Among the institutions that received foreign funding are, according to the news outlet, the Institute of Economic Affairs, the Policy Exchange and the Adam Smith Institute, the Legatum Institute and the UK TaxPayers' Alliance. The newspaper highlighted the donations by the Chase Foundation, the Rosenkranz Foundation, the Vernon K.

Krieble Foundation, and especially organizations funded by late financier John Templeton's estate.

The think-tanks have been promoting various conservative policy positions, such as a so-called hard Brexit.

In 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union by March 29, 2019. Over the years, the opponents of Brexit have tried to question the referendum's result by tying it to various alleged sources of foreign influence, including Russia.