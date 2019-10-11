UrduPoint.com
Right Wing Watchdog Sues US For Details On Investments By Hunter Biden-Linked Firms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:45 AM

Two new lawsuits filed by a conservative advocacy group seek details of US investments by Chinese and Ukrainian companies that employed former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, court filings revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Two new lawsuits filed by a conservative advocacy group seek details of US investments by Chinese and Ukrainian companies that employed former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, court filings revealed on Thursday.

"Judicial Watch... filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the State and Treasury Departments seeking documents related to consideration by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) of investments in the US by two companies tied to Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden - Ukraine's Burisma Holdings and China's Bohai Harvest RST (BHR)," the release said.

Although President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for probes into Hunter Biden's overseas investments, there is no evidence that his business dealings with Burisma and/or BHR violated any US laws.

Hunter Biden flew with his father on Air Force Two on an official visit to Beijing in December 2013.

While there, according to the release, Hunter Biden signed a deal with the Chinese government-owned Bank of China to set up a BHR $1 billion joint venture investment fund, the release said.

Judicial Watch also seeks details of Bursima investments in the United States. The Ukrainian firm reportedly paid Hunter $50,000 a month as a member of the company's board of directors.

Judicial Watch bills itself as a conservative foundation that fights for accountability in government. The group played a key role in exposing details of Hillary Clinton's private email use while serving as secretary of State. For decades, however, the watchdog's lawsuits have rarely - if ever - targeted a single person that was not a liberal, tied to the Democratic Party and/or an opponent of Trump.

