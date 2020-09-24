Rights Activists in Belarus Report Detention of Over 200 People at Protests Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Viasna human rights center, not registered by the Belarusian authorities, reported that more than 200 people had been detained during protests in different cities of Belarus after the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko.

"On the evening of September 23, in different cities of Belarus, people went to protest against the inauguration of Alexander Lukashenko, which took place in the afternoon. Detentions soon began in Minsk, Brest, Mogilev, Gomel and other cities of the country," the rights center said in a statement.

The list of detainees, published on the center's website, contains 207 Names.