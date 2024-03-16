Rights Advocates Denounce 'systemic Abuse' In Israeli Prisons
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) In the shadow of the war raging in Gaza, record numbers of Palestinian detainees are filling Israeli prisons, where they face "systemic abuse" and torture, rights advocates warn, calling for international action.
Members of several Israeli NGOs travelled to Geneva this week to raise concerns before the United Nations about a major "crisis" inside the country's prisons.
"We are extremely, extremely concerned," said Tal Steiner, the executive director of the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel (PCATI).
"What we're looking at is a crisis," she told AFP.
She said nine people had allegedly died behind bars since October 7, according to Israeli sources.
And "there are almost 10,000 Palestinians in Israeli custody right now, .
.. a 200-percent increase from any normal year".
While the UN and others have long raised concerns about conditions for Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, Steiner said the situation had worsened dramatically since war erupted in Gaza.
The conflict began on October 7 after an unprecedented attack by Hamas resulting in about 1,160 deaths inside Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official figures.
The militants also seized about 250 Israeli and foreign hostages. Israel believes about 130 of them remain in Gaza, including 32 believed to have died.
Israel's offensive inside Gaza has since killed more than 31,000 people, mainly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..
More Stories From World
-
Haitians voice skepticism at proposal for interim government11 minutes ago
-
Play resumes in Gauff-Sakkari Indian Wells semi-final11 minutes ago
-
First aid boat unloads in Gaza as Hamas proposes new truce11 minutes ago
-
Sao Paulo police accused of abuses in operation that has killed 4711 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan presents credentials to Jamaica's GG as non-resident Ambassador41 minutes ago
-
Darwin's Galapagos island species, protected yet still at risk51 minutes ago
-
UNSC renews mandate of UN mission in Afghanistan for 1 year51 minutes ago
-
New York judge delays Trump's March 25 hush money trial1 hour ago
-
As a tense Haiti awaits new leadership, fresh violence erupts1 hour ago
-
Three killed in Al-Shabaab siege at Mogadishu hotel: police1 hour ago
-
Putin vows revenge for Ukrainian attacks as Russians vote1 hour ago
-
Golf: Players Championship scores1 hour ago