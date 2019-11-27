UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Council To Discuss Protection Of Russians' Rights Abroad With Putin In Dec - Member

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:57 PM

Rights Council to Discuss Protection of Russians' Rights Abroad With Putin in Dec - Member

The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC) plans in early December to discuss with President Vladimir Putin the protection of Russian nationals' rights abroad, council member Alexander Brod said Wednesday at hearings in the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC) plans in early December to discuss with President Vladimir Putin the protection of Russian nationals' rights abroad, council member Alexander Brod said Wednesday at hearings in the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament.

"The issue of protecting the rights of Russians abroad is discussed at various venues during meetings with the Russian president. In the first ten days of December, the HRC is scheduled to meet with the president, where we intend to raise the issue. The council's new member Kirill Vyshinsky and I are scheduled to speak," Brod said.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Civil Society Vladimir Putin December

Recent Stories

Powerful countries silent over occupied Kashmir fo ..

52 seconds ago

Chinese banks eye stronger governance of data

10 seconds ago

HEC mobilizes universities to find out solutions t ..

2 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan str ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey didn't buy Russian defence system 'to keep ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.