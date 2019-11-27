Rights Council to Discuss Protection of Russians' Rights Abroad With Putin in Dec - Member

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC) plans in early December to discuss with President Vladimir Putin the protection of Russian nationals' rights abroad, council member Alexander Brod said Wednesday at hearings in the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament.

"The issue of protecting the rights of Russians abroad is discussed at various venues during meetings with the Russian president. In the first ten days of December, the HRC is scheduled to meet with the president, where we intend to raise the issue. The council's new member Kirill Vyshinsky and I are scheduled to speak," Brod said.