UrduPoint.com

Rights Court Throws Out UK Gay Wedding Cake Case

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 04:46 PM

Rights court throws out UK gay wedding cake case

The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday rejected a case brought over a UK bakery's refusal to bake a gay wedding cake, saying British legal options had to be exhausted before it would get involved

Strasbourg, France, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday rejected a case brought over a UK bakery's refusal to bake a gay wedding cake, saying British legal options had to be exhausted before it would get involved.

Plaintiff Gareth Lee, who lives in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 2014 ordered a cake for a gay activist event scheduled shortly after the province's assembly rejected legalising same-sex marriage for the third time.

He asked a Christian bakery to adorn the cake with an image of bedroom-sharing characters Bert and Ernie from the US television show "Sesame Street" and add the slogan "Support Gay Marriage".

The Ashers Baking Company, which takes its name from an Old Testament figure, took the order but then declined to meet the special requests, apologised and refunded Lee's money.

Lee, who is British and an activist at the advocacy group Queer Space, filed a legal complaint against the bakery that was taken up by Northern Ireland's Equality Commission, which oversees the implementation of anti-discrimination laws.

A local court found the bakery guilty of discrimination after a high-profile inquiry in the province that only allowed same-sex marriage only in 2020, the last part of the United Kingdom to do so.

That decision was upheld by an appeals court, but then overturned by the UK's Supreme Court, which said that the bakery owners had not refused to serve Lee because he was gay, but because they objected to promoting a message that they profoundly disagreed with.

In 2019, Lee took his case to the European Court (ECHR), arguing that the Supreme Court's decision interfered with several of his rights included in the European Convention on Human Rights.

But the ECHR refused to take the case, saying Lee should have brought his arguments based on the Convention to domestic UK courts first.

"The applicant had not invoked his Convention rights at any point in the domestic proceedings," instead relying on domestic law alone, the ECHR observed.

He thereby "deprived the domestic courts of the opportunity to address any Convention issues raised, instead asking the Court to usurp the role of the domestic courts," it said in a statement.

"Because he had failed to exhaust domestic remedies, the application was inadmissible," it said.

Related Topics

Assembly Supreme Court Company Marriage Gay Belfast Ireland United Kingdom Money 2019 2020 Christian Event TV From Court

Recent Stories

Govt taking numerous steps to tap huge potential o ..

Govt taking numerous steps to tap huge potential of tourism in AJK, Northern Are ..

3 minutes ago
 Conservation, plantation helps restore 173 hectare ..

Conservation, plantation helps restore 173 hectares Kehina Forest in Hazara Divi ..

3 minutes ago
 Dr Gill for banning Maryam Safdar, Pervaiz Rashid' ..

Dr Gill for banning Maryam Safdar, Pervaiz Rashid's entry in press clubs

6 minutes ago
 Oman's delegation keen to promote business relatio ..

Oman's delegation keen to promote business relations with Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Italian inflation up 1.9 pct in 2021

Italian inflation up 1.9 pct in 2021

6 minutes ago
 Two illegal housing colonies sealed

Two illegal housing colonies sealed

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.