Rights Group Accuses Venezuela of Holding Returnees in Overcrowded Quarantine Centers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) A prominent human rights group and the Johns Hopkins University have accused the Venezuelan authorities of holding returning citizens in overcrowded quarantine centers after roughly 100,000 people traveled back to the South American country amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic.

The Human Rights Watch group and the Johns Hopkins University's Centers for Public Health and Human Rights and for Humanitarian Health said in a press release on Tuesday that as many as 100,000 Venezuelan citizens have returned from neighboring countries since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the press release, both organizations alleged that these returning citizens were held in overcrowded and unsanitary quarantine centers.

"Sending returnees to overcrowded and unsanitary quarantine centers, where social distancing is impossible, is a recipe for spreading Covid-19," Kathleen Page, a faculty member of the Johns Hopkins centers, said in the press release.

The rights group and the higher education institution also alleged that those who have protested against the conditions in the quarantine centers were threatened with arrest.

Since the start of the pandemic, public health officials in Venezuela have registered 83,756 cases of the coronavirus disease, resulting in 704 deaths. On Monday, the South American country's Ministry of Health confirmed 619 new positive tests.

Tens of thousands of the roughly 5 million Venezuelans who have left the country since 2015 have attempted to return since the start of the pandemic, as economic opportunities in neighboring countries have become scarce due to the coronavirus disease-related social distancing measures enforced by governments.