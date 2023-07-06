Rights Group Calls for End of Cluster Munitions Use in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) A prominent internationals rights group urged Thursday for an end to the use of cluster munitions in the Ukrainian conflict and demanded that the United States reject Kiev's call for more of these indiscriminate weapons.

"Both sides should immediately stop using cluster munitions and not seek to obtain more of these indiscriminate weapons. The US should not transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine," Human Rights Watch said.

HRW, a New York-based nonprofit, found that Ukrainian cluster munition rocket attacks in the Russia-controlled city of Izium killed at least eight civilians and injured 15 more in 2022.

The rights group said the total number of civilians injured by these banned weapons was most likely greater. Russian forces took many injured civilians to Russia for medical care and many had not returned when HRW visited. It cited an ambulance driver as saying that civilians, including children, were transported every day to hospitals for treatment for cluster munition injuries.

The US may reportedly approve the provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine as soon as this week. Under Federal law, President Joe Biden must sign a presidential waiver to authorize the export of these controversial munitions, which drop bomblets that can endanger civilians for years.

HRW estimated that the cluster munitions that the US was considering sending to Ukraine were more than 20 years old. It said they "scatter over a wide area, and have a notoriously high failure rate, meaning they could remain deadly for years."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov urged the US not to escalate tensions by providing Ukraine with cluster munitions. The decision comes amid concerns that Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia-held territories has stalled.