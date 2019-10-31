UrduPoint.com
Rights Group Calls Malaysian Security Measures 'Draconian' Following Politicians' Arrest

A prominent human rights group called on Malaysia to repeal the Security Measures Act of 2012, better known as SOSMA, calling the law "draconian" in a statement released by the group on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) A prominent human rights group called on Malaysia to repeal the Security Measures Act of 2012, better known as SOSMA, calling the law "draconian" in a statement released by the group on Thursday.

Under SOSMA, suspects accused of plotting to compromise national security can be detained and prosecuted under special conditions, which The Human Rights Watch (HRW) says violate human rights. The denial of bail, detention without charges, and "protected witnesses" that are concealed from the accused are some of the provisions that the HRW says contradict fair trial norms and humane treatment.

"The Malaysian government has not only failed to fulfill its campaign promise to repeal the draconian provisions in SOSMA, but it's still arresting people under this deeply flawed law," HRW Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson said in the statement.

The statement came in response to the arrests earlier this month of 12 Malaysians of Tamil descent, among them two progressive politicians, accused of being connected to an internationally declared terrorist group that fought for Tamil separatism against Sri Lanka until 2009, when it was completely defeated.

Singapore's Straits Times newspaper reported that a Malaysian court on Tuesday charged the group with attempting to raise funds to revive the terrorist organization, an accusation which they denied.

The current ruling coalition, Pakatan Harapan, vowed to repeal SOSMA during its pre-election campaign in 2018 and reiterated the stance after coming to power. Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamad Sabu, following the October arrests, said the law needs to be amended and not repealed.

SOSMA has drawn criticism from Malaysian civil society and international rights groups, as well as the US State Department.

